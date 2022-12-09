Insider Buying: Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Insider Buys A$21,929.28 in Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF – Get Rating) insider Adrian Byass bought 182,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,929.28 ($14,717.64).
Infinity Lithium Price Performance
About Infinity Lithium
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of lithium properties in Australia and Spain. The company holds 75% interest in the San José Lithium project located in the Extremadura, Spain. It also produces battery grade lithium hydroxide. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.
Read More
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.