Insider Buying: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Acquires $68,280.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PDC Energy

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.