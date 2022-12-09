Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) COO Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Primis Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FRST opened at $12.12 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Primis Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
