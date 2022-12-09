Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) COO Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRST opened at $12.12 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

