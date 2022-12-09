Insider Buying: Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider Buys 4,875 Shares of Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) insider James Williams acquired 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £24,813.75 ($30,256.98).

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.19). 121,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £808.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

