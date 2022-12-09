Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 49,584 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

ACHR stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

