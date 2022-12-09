Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,733,911.16 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.