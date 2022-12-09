Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,733,911.16 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

