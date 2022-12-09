Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $60,720.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,217.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $65,120.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.