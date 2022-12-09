Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 14th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 8,462,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

