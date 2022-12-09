Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $532,783.57 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

