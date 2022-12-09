Insider Selling: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Terence Harvey sold 250,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.36), for a total transaction of A$505,000.00 ($338,926.17).
Perseus Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
About Perseus Mining
Featured Articles
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.