Insider Selling: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Terence Harvey sold 250,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.36), for a total transaction of A$505,000.00 ($338,926.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

