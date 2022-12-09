Insider Selling: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells £6,633,438.04 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.29), for a total value of £6,633,438.04 ($8,088,572.17).

Safestore Price Performance

Safestore stock opened at GBX 927 ($11.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 410.18. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,460 ($17.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

