Insider Selling: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells £6,633,438.04 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.29), for a total value of £6,633,438.04 ($8,088,572.17).
Safestore Price Performance
Safestore stock opened at GBX 927 ($11.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 410.18. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,460 ($17.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.
About Safestore
