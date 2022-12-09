Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

