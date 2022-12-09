Insider Selling: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Sells $90,475.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viasat Stock Down 0.1 %

VSAT stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 18.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 13.7% during the first quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 512.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.