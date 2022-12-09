Insider Selling: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Sells $90,475.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Viasat Stock Down 0.1 %
VSAT stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
