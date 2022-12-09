Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $240,644.75 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,701,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,116,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

