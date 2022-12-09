Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $1,148,800.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $189.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

