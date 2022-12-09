Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

ISIG stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.86. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

