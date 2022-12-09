Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 949,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insmed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 455,186 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

