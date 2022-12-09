InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 6.9%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 15,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
InspireMD Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.