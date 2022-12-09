InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 6.9%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 15,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

InspireMD Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.



