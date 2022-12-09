Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

