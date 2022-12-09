InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,375.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
