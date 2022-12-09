Intrust Bank NA Acquires 752 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

