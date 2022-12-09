Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Down 1.3 %

MET stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

