Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

