Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.