Intrust Bank NA Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,346 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

