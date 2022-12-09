Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

