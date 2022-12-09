Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

