Intrust Bank NA Sells 560 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

