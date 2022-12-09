Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 26,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 12,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

