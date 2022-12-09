Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.87. 12,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 42,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

