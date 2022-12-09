Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.87. 12,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 42,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.