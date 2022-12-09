Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $283.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.59 and a 200 day moving average of $291.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.