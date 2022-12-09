Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 427,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 87.88%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

