Investors I. L.P. Mbg Purchases 45,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

BY opened at $22.78 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $854.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

