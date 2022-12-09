IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.99

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $4.90. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 111,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.27 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

