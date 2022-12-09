iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 832,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 567,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.