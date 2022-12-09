iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 2.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.47. 29,774,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 20,900,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

