iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 2.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.47. 29,774,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 20,900,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.