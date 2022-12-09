iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

