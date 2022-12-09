iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.95 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

