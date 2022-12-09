iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lessened by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201,109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $64.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

