iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,701,901 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $50,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,417,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,252,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15.
