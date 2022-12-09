iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,287.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $294.89 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $447.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.29.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.