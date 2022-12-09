iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 3.73% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $92,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 9,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

