iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

