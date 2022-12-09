iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,829.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.96.

