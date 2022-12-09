iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

