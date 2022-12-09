iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.35. 523,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,092,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.