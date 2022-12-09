iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

