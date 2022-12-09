iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Intrust Bank NA’s 9th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

