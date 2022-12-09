iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.85. 85,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,374. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

