iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

